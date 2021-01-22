Microsoft has announced that the price of an Xbox Live Gold membership will be increasing soon, as well as revealing the games members will get as part of their subscription for the month of February.

As per the post on Xbox Wire explaining the increase, those currently on an existing 12 or 6 month subscription will not see any change and if you choose to renew it will do so at the current price. However, the price of a one month Gold membership is increasing by $1 USD and the price of a 3 month subscription will increase by $5 USD or local equivalent. Going forward, the new pricing structure will be 1 month for $10.99 USD, 3 months for $29.99 USD and 6 months will cost $59.99 USD or "your local market equivalent." The good news is, the price of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions look set to remain the same and are not effected.

The company defended its decision by saying: "Periodically, we assess the value and pricing of our services to reflect changes in regional marketplaces and to continue to invest in the Xbox community; we’ll be making price adjustments for Xbox Live Gold in select markets. In many markets, the price of Xbox Live Gold has not changed for years and in some markets, it hasn’t changed for over 10 years."

Xbox did attempt to sweeten the blow by also announcing the games for February, with five games available to download for no extra cost to subscribers instead of the usual four. Gears 5 will be available on the service alongside Resident Evil HD Remaster from February 1 until February 28. Platformer Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition will join them between February 16 and March 15.

Original Xbox title Indiana Jones and the Emperor's Tomb will be available between February 1 and February 15 and finally Lost Planet 2 for the Xbox 360 will be available between February 16 and February 28.