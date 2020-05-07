Madden NFL 21 is coming to the Xbox One and Xbox Series X, but the next-gen upgrade is a limited-time offer.

EA Sports said that players must buy Madden NFL 21 for the Xbox One by December 31, 2020, and then upgrade to the Xbox Series X version of the game by March 31, 2020. It’s a peculiar approach, because other developers haven’t gated their games’ Smart Delivery opportunities. People who purchase Cyberpunk 2077 for the Xbox One have all the time in the world to redeem their Xbox Series X upgrade.

Anyway, this is the stipulation for Madden NFL 21. Madden NFL 20 cover athlete Patrick Mahomes introduced the game in the Inside Xbox livestream, and assured that more Madden news is to come in EA Play Live. This will be a digital presentation of the publisher’s games, and will be held on June 11. We’ll keep you in the loop once we know more about Madden NFL 21.

