Publisher CI Games has given us a small new update on upcoming action RPG sequel Lords of the Fallen 2, unveiling the game's logo, as well as confirming the game is in development for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and PC.

CI Games' CEO Marek Tyminski said in a post on the publisher's website that the game is "our largest project in terms of the whole of CI Games. The previous game was a full priced, full featured release and we’re approaching the next one with an even larger scope. The sequel will move the franchise to dark fantasy and will offer a revised and challenging combat system."

The publisher also remarked that since the game was announced a few years ago as a 'AA game', the project has now increased in scope considerably, with Marek remarking that its stategy had "changed significantly vs the one we had for years 2017-2019" and latest developer Hexworks said to be working on a "fully featured game that has a strong chance to not only make the franchise becoming more popular among Soulsborne/Souls-like communities and beyond, but establish it as a long-running franchise" for the publisher.

Lords of the Fallen 2 has had quite the development journey so far, having originally been announced all the way back in 2014 before moving through several development studios including Defiant Studios in 2018 before it was essentially scrapped and restarted from scratch at Hexworks last year.