The path to true love, and indeed it seems certain fantasy action-RPGs never did run smooth, as CI Games has announced that it's opening a brand new development studio named Hexworks to work on RPG sequel Lords of the Fallen 2.

In a press release from CI Games today, the company announced that the Hexworks development team will be based in Barcelona and Bucharest since opening in March and are now developing the sequel. CI Games CEO Marek Tyminski said "“It’s been a long time since we started talking about Lords of the Fallen 2 and trying different ideas. I am very excited for us to be able to announce the new studio that has been already at work for the last half of the year and made significant progress."

To catch you up, Lords of the Fallen 2 has been in some form of development for some time, having originally commenced with the creators of the first game (and developers of The Surge series) Deck 13 all the way back in 2015. Then they were removed from the project in 2018 by publisher CI Games and replaced by Defiant Studios who were said to be "starting from scratch" on the title. Defiant too were later removed from the project last year, and the title has laid dormant at CI Games ever since.

Though there's not a huge amount to show of whatever state Lords of the Fallen 2 is in at the current time, the press release states that the game will be "a shift from the original’s power fantasy to a dark fantasy. The sequel will also be much more loyal to the challenging combat experience that the Soulsborne and Souls-like communities enjoy."

There's no word on a release date yet, but expect more news over the coming months as development progresses. Lords of the Fallen 2 is targeting for a release on "next gen consoles and PC."