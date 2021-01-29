Roger Craig Smith, voice actor of Sonic the Hedgehog will no longer be voicing the iconic role after more than ten years as the voice of the Blue Blur.

The news first came to light following a Twitter post from Smith himself with a broken blue heart emoji, saying "Welp, 10 years was an amazing run. Onward to new zones! Much love to the fans who've been so kind. It's been an honour."

Though it wasn't entirely clear at the time if it was referring to his work as Sonic (albeit heavily alluded to) it was then confirmed by the official Sonic the Hedgehog Twitter account late last night, which released its own statement: "For over 10 years, Roger Craig Smith has been an integral part of the SEGA family. He brought the voice of Sonic to life, and we are forever grateful for his never-ending enthusiasm in helping the community and spreading joy. Thank you, Roger, for all you've done for Sonic."

Smith first took on the role in the games in 2010's Sonic Colours for the Nintendo Wii and DS, although he did provide the voice for the character in an attraction at the British Alton Towers theme park prior to that, and was also behind Sonic's voice for many of his appearances in other media including his cameos in Disney's Wreck it Ralph and follow-up Ralph Breaks the Internet movies. For Sonic's own 2020 movie, however, he was voiced by Ben Schwartz who also responded to Smith's post with a very respectful thanks.

No reason has currently been given for Smith's departure, and a new voice actor is yet to be announced. It's a big year for the fastest hedgehog alive too, with Sonic the Hedgehog set to celebrate his 30th anniversary later in 2021.