A recent report claimed that a sequel to Sonic the Hedgehog is happening, but actor Ben Schwartz says he’s heard nothing of the sort… yet (via GameSpot).

“I literally have heard that we just haven’t gotten green-lit yet,” said Schwartz to Collider. “All I know is they said, ‘The second we get green-lit, we’ll tell you.’ And I have not heard anything yet. And my hope is that we get the opportunity because it did so well, and especially domestically it did so well. So I hope that we get to do it because there’s so much more stuff we can do in that world.”

The movie is the second highest-grossing movie of 2020, making $306.8 million from its international theatrical release. The World of Warcraft movie is the king of the castle, with $391.7 million generated from international theatres, but Sonic the Hedgehog could close in on this total when it premieres in China and Japan. The release of the movie is postponed indefinitely in the former, but it will release on June 26 in the latter.

In the interview, Schwartz hoped that director Jeff Fowler would return to helm the sequel. “He would just do such a great job,” he said. I saw Sonic the Hedgehog and it was alright. It’s a movie for kids, and it’s funny, and it didn’t win any awards at Cannes, and if these figures are anything to go by, it didn’t need to. Actor James Marsden cryptically claimed that there might be a sequel or five already planned out for the movie. “I believe, I don’t know if I’m supposed to say, as many as they want to make. Yeah, that’s my somewhat vague answer,” said Marsden in March.

