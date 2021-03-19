Square Enix has revealed Life is Strange: True Colors, the latest game in the series with an all new protagnist with new powers, a brand new story and more which will be releasing on consoles and PC this September.

This time our heroine is one Alex Chen, who's returning to her home of Haven Springs to reunite with her old friends and family and get a fresh start, all the while trying to hide her psychically-enhanced power of Empathy—which in the game manifests as the ability to experience, asorb and even manipulate the emotions of others which appear in the game as colourful auras.

Not long after returning, her brother dies in what appears to be an accident but not all is as it seems, and Alex is forced to use her powers in order to unravel the dark mysteries in Haven Springs and get to the bottom of how her brother died.

Dubbed as the most visually advanced entry in the series, True Colors will feature full body motion captured performances for the first time and will also be ditching the previous game's episodic release structure to launch as a complete story, although those who prefer to enjoy the story in chunks will still be able to play the game in distinct episode breaks.

The game is being developed by Deck Nine Games, who previously took the lead on the series on prequel story Life is Strange: Before the Storm, and its Ultimate Edition will also come with a new remastered bundle of that game and the original Life is Strange in the Life is Strange Remastered Collection. That bundle will also be available as a standalone release at an as yet unconfirmed time later this year.

You can check out the trailer for Life is Strange: True Colors, as well as the Life is Strange Remastered Collection and the complete presentation for yourself below. Life is Strange: True Colours is set for release on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Google Stadia and PC on September 10, 2021.