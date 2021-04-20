Lego and Nintendo have confirmed this past weekend's leak and officially announced that Luigi will be joining his brother in block form with the Lego Super Mario Adventures with Luigi Starter Course this August.

The set will include a Lego Luigi who'll be a special figure with LCD screen and a speaker that plays sound effects like the Lego Mario figure, but will also have his own unique responses and interactions with the other blocks in the Lego Super Mario set. You'll be able to earn digital coins by helping Lego Luigi complete challenges, with his course offering a spinning seesaw and flying challenge to be kicking off with.

The Starter Course will also come with ? Blocks, Pink Yosh, Boom Boom and Bone Goomba features and of course, if you already have last year's Lego Super Mario Starter Course, both Mario and Luigi will be able to interact with each other too.

You can check out the trailer for the Lego Super Mario Adventures with Luigi Starter Course now, and the set will be available from all good Lego stockists including the official Lego website from August 1 with pre-orders going live soon, priced at £49.99 RRP.