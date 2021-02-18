Square Enix has announced that it's bringing a pair of its classic JPRGs to modern consoles with remastered releases by dating both 1997's SaGa Frontier and 1999's Legend of Mana for release in April and June, respectively.

SaGa Frontier Remastered was previously announced back in November so we'll focus on Legend of Mana here, and like the aforementioned it'll also be getting remastered visuals, but also a rearranged soundtrack and the "Ring Ring Land" minigame which wasn't available in the original Western release. Those who buy the game in the first month on PS4 will also be able to nab themselves an early adopters reward of ten avatars and a custom theme.

The story of Legend of Mana casts the player as a hero in the land of Fa'Diel, where the Mana Tree—a magical tree that gives life and mana to the world—has burned down and resulted in a war between the faeries, humans and others seeking what little power remains. It was unique in that the game featured a 'Land Make' system where the game world was generated by placing artefacts onto spaces on an empty map.

You can check out a trailer for Legend of Mana below. SaGa Fronter: Remastered is set to launch on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC on April 15, 2021 while Legend of Mana will release on those same platforms on June 24, 2021.