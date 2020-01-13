Riot Games has unveiled a new tabletop game that is lifted from the world of Runeterra in League of Legends (via PCGamesN).

Its name is Tellstones: King’s Gambit, and is a “bluffing game” suited for two to four players. “A Demacian variant of a game played across Runeterra,” Tellstones is just one of the projects that Riot Games is working away at. Riot Tabletop has been set up as a division dedicated to developing the new tabletop titles, which was described as a “natural” move for the company. “We’re gamers. That means more to us than just video games. You can tell by the piles of board games, miniatures, and roleplaying books stashed around the office,” read the announcement from Riot Games. “So it was natural to explore what would happen if we brought the Riot perspective to tabletop games.”

Mechs vs. Minions was Riot Games’ first tabletop game, and is a cooperative strategy experience following four Yordles from Runeterra in their efforts against waves of minions. We don’t know how Tellstones works just yet, but the developer explained that the two tabletop games are quite different. “Our first tabletop game was a huge, cooperative game loaded with miniatures and narrative content. Our second game is competitive, much smaller, and plays faster,” it said. Along with Riot Forge producing independent, “completable” games, there will be plenty for League fans to look forward to in the coming year.

In addition, the new free-to-play competitive card game Legends of Runeterra begins its open beta on January 24. What players earn or collect in the beta will be theirs to keep in the full release of the game, and the new ranked mode will offer a snapshot of the competitive scene. Finally, Riot Games has confirmed that those who jumped into the previous two tests will be thanked with an extra gift during the open beta. Legends of Runeterra will be released in 2020 on PC.