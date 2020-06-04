Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning is getting a remaster, along with all of its DLC, to be released in August (via PC Gamer).

Developed by 38 Studios, the game is a fantasy ARPG set in the Faelands, one of the Kingdoms of Amalur, and split into five distinct regions. The player, a resurrected member of either the Almain, Dokkalfar, Ljosalfar, or Varani race, has the ability to alter the fates of others and therefore stop the invasion of the corrupted Winter Fae into the Faelands. It also received DLCs, The Legend of Dead Kel and Teeth of Naros, which were developed by Electronic Arts after 38 Studios went bankrupt.

The story doesn’t end there, evidently. In 2018, THQ Nordic acquired the rights to Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning, and now, we’re getting a Re-Reckoning. “Remastered with stunning visuals and refined gameplay,” the new game is the work of developer Kaiko, which also delivered the Darksiders remasters. It will launch on August 11 for PC.