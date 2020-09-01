THQ Nordic has released the second of its new trailers for upcoming action RPG remaster Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning ahead of the game's release next week.

The trailers are part of a series asking players to forge their path alluding to the character archtypes they can choose to take their hero down when playing the game - whether that's through stealth and sneaking via the Finesse path or with brute force with the Might path - with weapons and skills that suit each playstyle available in the remastered game.

This new version of the excellent RPG originally developed by Big Huge Games was revealed to be getting a remaster along with all its DLC back in June by Kaiko - the studio responsible for the Darksiders remasters. On top of that, it'll also be getting some all new DLC - known as Fatesworn - early next year as per IGN.

In the meantime, you can check out both Forge Your Path trailers below. Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning will release on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC on September 8.