Square Enix has announced that the Kingdom Hearts series will finally be available on PC for the first time, bringing a whopping eleven different Kingdom Hearts "experiences" coming to the Epic Games Store in four collections at the end of March.

As per the announcement, the collections will include the entirety of "the Dark Seeker Saga" and follow Sora and a wealth of Disney and Final Fantasy characters through an incredibly elaborate story to save several worlds from an oncoming Darkness. It gets much more complicated than that, as any fan will tell you, but that's about as much overview as we can probably reasonably fit into this news post.

The full contents of each package are as follows:

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX

Kingdom Hearts FINAL MIX

Kingdom Hearts Re:Chain of Memories

Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days (HD Remastered cinematics)

Kingdom Hearts II FINAL MIX

Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep FINAL MIX

Kingdom Hearts Re:coded (HD Remastered cinematics)

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue

Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance HD

Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep –A fragmentary passage–

Kingdom Hearts χ Back Cover (movie)

Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind (DLC)

Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory

All four packages will be available exclusively via the Epic Games Store from March 30, 2021 and you can check out a trailer for the Kingdom Hearts collection release on PC below.