The Pokémon 25th Anniversary celebrations continue with the release of musician Katy Perry's latest song and music video for the track Electric, launched today.

The video, which you can see below, features Perry teaming up with Pikachu as they teleport back to Perry's younger self alongside a Pichu and convince her to enter a talent show. The song will also feature on an official album release entitled Pokémon 25: The Album which will also include tracks from J Balvin and the cover of I Only Wanna Be With You by Post Malone, who performed in a special virtual Pokémon live concert earlier this year.

Naturally, there's a bunch of 'Electric' themed Pokémon X Katy Perry merchandise for fans to grab including a t-shirt and hoodie, and the album itself will include 14 songs total with one further "surprise" artist yet to be revealed before Pokemon 25: The Album launches in Fall of this year.

Meanwhile in the world of the games, remakes of two older Pokémon games are heading to the Nintendo Switch in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shiny Pearl later this year, followed by the first truly open-world entry in the series with prequel Pokémon Legends: Arceus coming in 2022.