Avalanche Studios will now be known as Avalanche Studios Group, which is a move that will let it mobilise its three “creative divisions” for new game development (via My News Desk).

The Group is split into Avalanche Studios, Expansive Worlds, and Systemic Reaction. So, Avalanche Studios will build upon and support its existing portfolio of titles, including Just Cause and Rage 2. Expansive Worlds will look after titles like theHunter, and Systemic Reaction is its self-publishing division, which helped to get Generation Zero out of the door.

Systemic Reaction is also developing a new game, and published a teaser trailer for the nascent project. Approaching a rocky cave in a snowstorm, there are some strange sounds coming from the depths of the darkness. A rifle reloads, and then the sounds turn to shrieks, like the character is hunting monsters in the shadows. That’s as much as we know, but we could imagine that the new game is coming to PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, like its other releases.

“Since 2003 we have built a sustainable AAA business, and over the past five years, we have broadened our portfolio with our self-published games. Transitioning to Avalanche Studios Group and its three divisions marks the start of a new era,” said Pim Holfve, CEO of Avalanche Studios Group. “Although we have expanded to three creative divisions, our singular focus is to bring immersive open world experiences to millions of players around the globe.”

Avalanche Studios Group has “several games in development,” and assures that this is “just the beginning of what promises to be another exciting decade” of projects from the developer.