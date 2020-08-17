Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 will see actor Jack Black play the role of Officer Dick, according to dataminers (via games radar).

Officer Dick is a fictional skater who’s got a chip on his shoulder. “As a youth, poor Richard Ennvee was deemed a 'Poser' by other skaters. Distraught and overtaken, by the need for revenge, Dick vowed to some day become what those skaters feared most... the long arm of the law!” reads his biography in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2, and the down-on-his-luck character has appeared in a number of the games in the series. He even appears as a zombie in Tony Hawk's Project 8.

Dataminers dredged the file that shows someone who looks just like Jack Black dressed in a police officer’s uniform with a skateboard. Tony Hawk and Jack Black are pals, and the latter got the chance to play a preview of the anticipated remakes with Hawk earlier this year. In addition, Black is passionate about gaming, and hosts his own YouTube channel centred around his hobby. This is when he went to an arcade and played Megalovania (from the Undertale soundtrack).

Now, there’s been no official word that Jack Black does have a role in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2. It’s likely, but we should hang on until we get an announcement from Activision. Watch this space.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 will launch for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on September 4.

