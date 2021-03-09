EA and Hazelight have released another new trailer for upcoming co-operative adventure It Takes Two, offering us a further peek into the game's magical tale of collaboration and mending a broken relationship.

In case you need a quick reminder, the game sees you take the roles of Cody and May, a couple who find themselves magically transformed into dolls by the tears of their 9-year-old daughter Rose. With the help of sentient self-help book Dr Hakim, they must make the way through the now-oversized world and overcome the challenges set by Hakim—including, in one instance, taking on their neglected vacuum cleaner—in order to repair their relationship so that they may return to their human forms.

Check out the new trailer for yourself below. It Takes Two is scheduled for release on March 26 and you'll be able to have one buddy join you for free using the Friend's Pass system. The game is set to launch on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.