The Game Awards' favourite controversial figure and Josef Fares was back at the annual ceremony last night, showing off his studio Hazelight's next co-op adventure It Takes Two.

It's a lot less grittier than the studio's previous game A Way Out, but like that game it'll be a primarily co-operative affair that sees you take on the roles of Cody and May, who've been shrunken down and turned into dolls by a magic spell. Cue a madcap adventure across a newly-embiggened world as they try and figure out how to break the spell and return to their former human selves, while also learning a little bit about relationships along the way.

In another nod to A Way Out, the game will also see the return of the Friend's Pass, where if you own the game, you'll be able to send an invite to a friend to play, where they'll be able to access the game and play with you for free even if they don't already own it. A subsequently-released FAQ reveals this functionality will work across gen, although sadly not cross-platform.

It Takes Two is set for release on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC on March 26, 2021. Check out the trailer for yourself below.