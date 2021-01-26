Not a great deal is known about IO Interactive's upcoming James Bond game Project 007, but the studio's director Hakan Abrak seems keen to make the forthcoming game the first part of a trilogy.

Speaking to Danish website DR in a recent interview (spotted by PC Gamer), in which Mr Abrak said of the project (translated by Google) "We've been allowed to create our own digital Bond, which isn't going to lean on a Bond actor. We also come a completely original story, and one could easily imagine that a trilogy could come out of it."

Abrak also spoke on his meeting with James Bond license owners EON Productions and MGM on the idea, and interestingly enough he claims that Barbara Broccoli —the woman with the final say on the Bond license—was not impressed with previous James Bond outings, with Abrak saying that Broccoli didn't believe they were "worthy enough" and that they featured "violence for the sake of violence."

Luckily for IO Interactive, Abrak was seemingly able to talk Broccoli around, with Abrak assigns to what he calls "good Scandanvian charm" and a "down to earth attitude" from the studio alongside a strong presentation. Hakan is also confident that IO can prove it to the fans too: "We are very keen to make a game of very high quality that young people all over the world fall in love with. And I'm sure we'll get to that."

Time will tell if it pays off, and if indeed IO Interactive get to make that trilogy. In the meantime, we're all playing through what's essentially their love-letter to the Bond series in Hitman 3, which just released on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.