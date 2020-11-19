IO Interactive has revealed its mysterious new project teased yesterday is in fact a new licensed James Bond game, with the current working title of Project 007.

There's not a huge amount of details at the present time, with the studio only confirming the project will feature a "wholly original" Bond story, and will see you step into the shoes of super-spy James Bond as he earns his 00 status in what's being called "the very first James Bond origin story." MGM, Eon Productions and Delphi —the companies who own the James Bond license— are all on board, but there's no indication if the game will feature any of the actors or likenesses from the movies.

There's no word on platforms or a release window yet either, but the Hitman studio says it'll be self-publishing as well as developing the game, so it appears to be separate from the previously revealed "new universe" Warner Bros project after all. The website set up for the game also says that the team is currently still recruiting for the title, so it could be a ways off yet.

Still, we're excited to see more as development rolls on. For now check out the teaser trailer for Project 007 (as it's currently known) for yourself below.