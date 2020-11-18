IO Interactive is teasing the reveal of a new project via Twitter, setting a time and date of tomorrow on the company's official YouTube channel for the announcement.

The developer is of course, most well known for the Hitman series, and currently has Hitman 3 in the pipeline, but they've previously worked on Kane and Lynch and the Freedom Fighters series which we thought might be getting a remaster back in September, but turned out to be a PC re-release.

However, the smart money may be on their collaboration with Warner Bros, as the two companies announced they were working on a game set in a "new universe" late last year. We don't have long to find out though, with the presentation being set for tomorrow at around 2pm UK time. Rest assured, we'll keep you in the loop when we know more.