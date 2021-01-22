Playdead—the Denmark-based developer behind Limbo and Inside—have let slip a few details of their next project, which seem to point towards a sci-fi open world adventure.

The information has been unearthed thanks to job listings on the studio's website, (itself spotted by Video Games Chronicle) where the listing for an Experienced Gameplay Designer says "Our current project is a 3rd-person science fiction adventure set in a remote corner of the universe." The listing for Technical Director also lets us know that it'll be "open world" and "built for multiple platforms on Unreal Engine and published by Epic Games Publishing."

There's not much more to go on just yet, although the job listings are also peppered with a few pieces of concept art to pour over until we hear more. Hopefully it won't be too long before hear more, especially as Inside was one title we awarded a 10 to in our review back in 2016.