Rumours are abound that Hitman and Project 007 developer IO Interactive is working on a new fantasy IP with Xbox.

According to Windows Central, the new project will be a fantasy RPG currently under the codename of 'Project Dragon' and will have a medieval setting with (of course) dragons and could feature a 'connected world' complete with multiplayer and will be published under the Xbox Game Studios banner.

These reports have been somewhat corrobrated by Eurogamer, who also claim to have heard word of the plans but add that the project is still some years away. Job listings on IO's website for a Lead Multiplayer Network Programmer at the company have lent even more creedence still to these rumours.

There's currently been no official word on these rumours at the time of writing, but the Swedish studio certainly have a lot on at the moment. As well as the ongoing Deadly Sins DLC for Hitman 3, the company is also working on Project 007, an all new as-yet untitled James Bond game that won't be based on any of the existing movies in the franchise.