Hitman 3's opening cinematic has been released by developer IO Interactive, giving us a brief glimpse into the story for our favourite bald assassin's newest adventure ahead of its release next month.

Adversary-turned-ally Lucas Grey narrates the cinematic, which talks up the pair's fight to take down the shady Providence organisation that both were formally members of during the events of the current World of Assassination trilogy. After taking out The Constant during the events of Hitman 2, both hitmen are out to finish the job and take down the organisations' third and presumably final partner, Marcus Stuyvesant.

Hitman 3 will be launching on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC on January 20, 2021 and you can check out the opening cinematic for yourself below. The game is also set to launch on Nintendo Switch via the cloud at an as yet unannounced time.