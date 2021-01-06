IO Interactive has detailed one of upcoming murder-em-up Hitman 3's new features, revealing that players will be able to unlock "persistent shortcuts" in levels, opening up new routes on subsequent replays of the same level.

As first revealed as part of a week of exclusives by US publication Game Informer, the new shortcuts are said to "encourage exploration, reward curiosity, and incentivize replayability" and will see players able to open up new routes by getting to and interacting with certain areas, doors and access points in every level, allowing Agent 47 to then use them during future runs in order to get to areas of the map faster or to, for example, head off a target before they can escape.

You can check out a video of the feature in action on the Dubai level care of Game Informer below. Hitman 3 is set for launch on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC on January 20, 2021. IO Interactive meanwhile is also working on a James Bond origin game codenamed Project 007.