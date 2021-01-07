IO Interactive has released a new video for Hitman 3, this time showcasing the game's PlayStation-exclusive VR mode that allows you to enter the head of Agent 47 in first person.

The mode will allow you to play the entirety of the 'World of Assassination Trilogy' consisting of 2016's Hitman, follow-up Hitman 2 and of course the newest game, Hitman 3 using a PlayStation VR headset and Move controllers, with each level offering the "full sandbox experience" as seen in the normal mode, with NPCs going about their routines, places to explore, shortcuts to unlock and more.

You can check out the trailer for yourself below. Hitman 3's VR mode will be exclusive to the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 while the rest of the game will also be landing on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PC and Google Stadia (with a Nintendo Switch version to follow) on January 20, 2021.