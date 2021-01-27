Hitman 3 developer IO Interactive has announced that the latest game in the series has done very well for the studio, recouping its development costs in less than a week.

As reported by GamesIndustry.biz, CEO Hakan Abrak said "We have been really happy with the Hitman 3 journey. It has been a labor of love between our fans and everyone at the studio. As the developer and publisher, we are immensely proud that we can say Hitman 3 is already profitable. We have recouped the total project costs in less than a week. That puts us in a really good place and allows us to confidently move forward with our ambitious plans for future projects."

It's signifcant too because Hitman 3 is the first entry in the series to be self-published by IO Interactive. Hitman 2 was published by Warner Bros Interactive and of course prior to that the series was under the Square Enix umbrella until they divorced ties with IO Interactive in 2017. Hakan said on the game's success: "Everyone at the studio was behind the vision for the game and they know the Hitman universe better than anyone."

Helpfully, Hitman 3 is a fun romp and a decent conclusion to the World of Assassination Trilogy too - check out our review of the game here. As for IO Interactive, their next move is working on James Bond project Agent 007 which may become a trilogy of its own.