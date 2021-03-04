IO Interactive has announced the March Roadmap for additional free content coming to Hitman 3 over the next month.

The centerpiece of this month's additional content is the game's first Seasonal Event. Entitled the Berlin Egg Hunt, the Easter-themed shenanigans will see the game's Berlin nighclub map get transformed into, well, a massive easter egg hunt with new decorations and graffiti but also unique objectives and targets and new gameplay items that include poisonous eggs. Playing the event will also give you the chance to unlock an unlockable suit you'll be able to keep permanently.

Elsewhere, owners of the Deluxe Edition of the game will get the final Deluxe Escalation Contract, with The Satu Mare Delirium acting as a callback all the way to the original Hitman: Codename 47 game, with a Straitjacket, Taunton Dart Gun and Straitjacket Belt up for grabs as rewards. There's also set to be new Featured Contracts in Chongqing and Mendoza, an Elusive Target in the Isle of Sgail and a further new Esclation target in Berlin.

Check out the video for the March update below as well as handy roadmap in the attached Tweet. Hitman 3 is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC and you can read our review over here.