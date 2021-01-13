IO Interactive has released a new Developer Insights video for upcoming murder sandbox Hitman 3, this time talking about the narrative of the World of Assassination trilogy as it comes to a head in the latest game.

In case you need a quick refresher, the storyline that started in 2016's Hitman has seen Agent 47 and Diana team up with Lucas Grey to go up against the shadowy organisation Providence, headed up by the Machiavellian figure known as The Constant who'll be showing up once more in this sequel. Writers Michael Vogt and Nick Price also talk up how narrative was given a light touch in the first game of the Trilogy but built progressively up in the sequel, and is set to play an even larger part in the third game.

It won't be long before we see how the story pans out, as Hitman 3 is set for launch on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC and Google Stadia from January 20, 2021 and you can check out our hands-on preview over here.