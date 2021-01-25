IO Interactive has confirmed that it intends to bring ray-tracing to the Xbox Series X|S version of Hitman 3 in a future update.

Speaking in an interview with Xbox Wire celebrating the game's launch last week, Chief Technical Officer Maurizio de Pascale said that the studio sees the title as a "live game" and as such will continue to add new features, and said on ray tracing support: "It’s great that the GPU in the Series X|S has hardware support for Ray-Tracing. We’ve already started working on RT technology for the renderer in our Glacier engine, and once that’s deemed ready for prime time, we’ll definitely bring it to the Series X|S hardware."

There's no word yet on when the feature will be added, or if the PlayStation 5 version will get the same treatment, but thankfully the game already looks pretty spectular on the new hardware. It's also seemingly doing well sales wise, with the studio tweeting that the game had the "biggest digital launch on franchise history" over the weekend.

Hitman 3 is out now for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC and you can read Josh's verdict on Agent 47's latest adventure in our review right over here.