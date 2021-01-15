Developer IO Interactive has confirmed that Hitman 3's upcoming Nintendo Switch version will indeed release on the same day as the game on the other formats, January 20.

In case you missed the initial announcement, the Nintendo Switch version of the game will be possible thanks to Cloud Gaming, which will mean you'll need a constant internet connection to play. However, the trade-off is you'll be able to enjoy the entire game on the less powerful game in a similar manner to the recent Cloud Version release of Remedy's Control.

So all being said, Hitman 3 will be available next week on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 (including on PSVR) and now, Nintendo Switch. Rest assured we'll have a verdict on the game for you soon—until then check out our video hands-on preview with Agent 47's latest adventure over here.