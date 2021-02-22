Viz Media has announced that it is to publish an English-language translation of Hideo Kojima's latest book entitled The Creative Gene: How books, movies and music inspired the creator of Death Stranding and Metal Gear Solid for release later this year.

As spotted by Polygon the book—originally entitled "The Gifted Gene and My Lovable Memes"—was first published in Japan in his native Japanese in 2019, and comprises of a collection of essays Kojima wrote in the run up to Death Stranding's release covering the developer's love of film, books and music influenced his games and how his passion for entertainment media bled into his inspiration for his video game creations.

The English language translation will be published by Viz Media, and will also include a conversation between Kojima and musician Gen Hoshino, whose music was also used in 2019's Death Stranding. We don't really know what Kojima's working on next, but his studio Kojima Productions did confirm that it was working on a new project late last year.

The Creative Gene: How books, movies and music inspired the creator of Death Stranding and Metal Gear Solid should be available in most major bookstores on October 12.