Hello Games' Sean Murray has given the first hint at his studio's next game following the launch of The Last Campfire, saying that the indie developer's next game will be "a huge, ambitious game" more akin to their previous release, No Man's Sky.

Speaking in an interview with Polygon, Murray didn't offer too many details on the new title, but he did make it clear that the next game won't be a sequel; "I had worked at EA before I started Hello Games, and we’d just done lots of sequels. Everything that I worked on was the sequel to something. I found that a bit of a depressing thing in some ways. It was part of the reason for moving."

Of course, a project on the scale of No Man's Sky isn't without its own issues, as Murray was himself no stranger to during that game's development: "That was a very, very hard process and I wouldn’t want to put anyone through that again." However, he was very satisfied with where that game ended up, saying "Where we’ve ended up with the game, where we have hundreds of millions of hours played and a really happy community and all of that kind of thing, you know, I’m OK with that deal that we did, right?"

Whether Hello Games will put the same level of hype out around the game pre-release is still up for debate - speaking on the lessons Murray learned from NMS he said: "There is a really positive thing about talking about your game a lot. Where you get people interested in it who wouldn’t have played it otherwise."

“So it’s very difficult. But I look back, having done a lot of different press opportunities and things like that. And I reckon about half of what we did-and a lot of where we had problems, I think, where we were naive-we didn’t really need to do and we would have had the same level of success, you know?"

Updates are still planned for No Man's Sky too, with Hello Games saying the future for that game is "ambitious" in an interview earlier this year. Meanwhile, the studio's most recent release-the smaller scale adventure The Last Campfire-is out now on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Apple Arcade.