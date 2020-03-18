The Last Campfire, the upcoming adventure game from the developer of No Man’s Sky, is coming to PC and consoles in summer 2020.

Announced at The Game Awards 2018, the game is a single-player expedition into a “beautiful wilderness filled with lost folks, strange creatures and mysterious ruins.” This “storybook world” is stricken with hopelessness, and Ember will travel through tombs, forests, steppes, and lakes in search of home. There’s something a little of Journey and Abzu to The Last Campfire, with a hint of Zelda to its puzzles and atmosphere.

“Hello Games was born out of a close-knit team of four friends working together to create our first game, Joe Danger,” said Hello Games managing Sean Murray. “We are still a very small studio, and while No Man’s Sky takes up a large slice of our bandwidth, we want to nurture creative new ideas from small teams. We are excited for The Last Campfire, and what this team builds next.”

The Last Campfire comes to PC, Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One later this year. Watch the new trailer below.



