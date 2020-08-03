Halo: The Master Chief Collection is getting crossplay, server region selection, custom game browser, mouse and keyboard support for Xbox, and more before the end of the year.

343 Industries intentions have been published in a new post to Halo Waypoint, and covered the biggest additions to the Collection that are in the works. There’s:

"Crossplay

Input Based MM

Sever Region Selection

Custom Game Browser

Per Game Graphics Options

Per Game Audio Options

M&K Support for Xbox

PC Fileshare

Double Keybinds for all games

Viewmodel adjustments for all games

In game FPS Cap/Adjustments

Steam Account Linking"

That’s all we really know. There aren’t any specific dates for any of these, and so we’re not sure what will roll out first. However, the developer did affirm that when crossplay launches for Xbox One and PC, it will come with Input Based MM and Server Region Selection. Additionally, the Custom Game Browser will have the Per Game Graphics Options and M&K Support for Xbox integrated already.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection is out now for PC and Xbox One.



