Caretakers of the Halo franchise 343 Industries have teased "maybe a new place and way to play" Halo: The Master Chief Collection in a new update to fans over the weekend.

In a new Development and Flighting Update post on the Halo Waypoint forums (spotted by VG24/7) an update talks about the things it hopes to add to its next public build of the game, including FOV slider support for Xbox One, additional keybindings, mouse and support for consoles and, most intriguingly "maybe a new place and way to play."

There's no word what exactly this means, although speculation leads many to believe the collection may be coming to the Epic Game Store for the first time, following its successful staggered launch on Steam as well as the Windows Store over the past almost-two-years, and an Xbox Series X|S upgrade late last year. Whatever it is, we should find out "later this month or early next month" what exactly they mean by their statement, though as they say "things can change" before then.

In the meantime, the studio is also busy with Halo: Infinite, which was recently said by the developer to have finished all sandbox content ahead of its launch on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC in Fall of 2021.