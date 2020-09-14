The official Halo Twitter account has announced that Halo 3: ODST will be the latest addition to the PC version of Halo: The Master Chief Collection in just over a week's time.

The game, a very meaty campaign expansion of sorts to Halo 3, does away with Master Chief and sees you play a member of the Orbital Drop Shock Trooper unit as they search for what happened to their squad and find out why The Coveneant are invading New Mombasa in a story that takes place around the same time as the events in Halo 2. You can check out our original review from 2009 here.

For this remastered version there's a bunch of visual and performance improvements to take advantage of the more powerful hardware of PCs, as well as customised controls and, as has been par for the course in 343 Industries bringing the Halo titles to the PC, overhauls in customisation and controls and litenany of other tweaks and changes.

You can check out a trailer for the release below. Halo 3: ODST comes to Halo: The Master Chief Collection on PC and will be available on both Steam and via Xbox Game Pass for PC on September 22 while crossplay for the entire collection is still promised by the end of the year.