Arc System Works has revealed the fifteenth and final member of upcoming beat-em-up Guilty Gear: Strive's initial roster as the returning rock witch I-No.

Arriving with her trusty electric guitar Marlene, I-No has parted ways with That Man and Raven and is striking out solo, with a range of devestating attacks from her musical instruments and microphone, not to mention her equally agressive hat that has a few tricks of its own.

In related news, the game's currently ongoing Open Beta Test has been extended two days for all participants. Originally intended to end late last night, players will now be able to play until February 23 at approximately 14:59 UK time.

Check out I-No's character trailer below, and the full version of Guilty Gear: Strive is set for launch on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC on April 9.