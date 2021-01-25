Developer Arc System Works has put out a new trailer for upcoming fighter Guilty Gear: Strive, showcasing the multitude of game modes that will be included in the latest iteration of the beat-em-up series.

Promising modes that will cater to single-player fans, hardcore tournament players and those who want to get into the game's story, the game's got plenty to offer including the traditional Arcade Mode, a Tutorial mode to sharpen up your skills, Survival mode with online rankings, Mission Mode for practicing specific techniques and more.

Versus mode, Training Mode which will let you set up specific scenarios found in competitive play, Online mode, crossplay between PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, an Online Lobby with customisable avatars and much more are included too, along with a Replay Theatre. Those who like the lore will get to enjoy a complete Story Mode campaign and a GG World mode which includes a full glossary to get you up to speed with the Guilty Gear story so far and if that wasn't enough, there's also a Gallery to check out concept art and more from the development of the game.

You can check out all this explained in the handy video for yourself below. Guilty Gear: Strive is currently scheduled for release on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC on April 9, 2021.