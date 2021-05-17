Arc System Works has released the story trailer for upcoming anime-styled beat-em-up Guilty Gear: Strive in preperation for the game's launch next month.

It's being billed as the end of ongoing storyline that first started more than 20 years ago in the first game on the original PlayStation back in 1998. The story follows Sol Badguy, a former scientist turned into a biological weapon known as a Gear by Asuka R. Kreutz. Now, it seems Kreutz has turned himself into the US Government and is now working with them, but Sol suspects something is up and seeks to uncover Asuka's true intentions.

Along the way, he'll come across the rest of the game's colourful cast of characters, including artificial lifeform and host of half of Sol's lover's soul (it's complicated) Jack-O' Valentine, as well as samurai vampire Nagoriyuki and the special forces officer with the ability to control a spirit wolf in Giovanna to name but a few. You can check out the trailer for yourself below. Guilty Gear: Strive is set for launch on June 11 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC following this past weekend's open beta.