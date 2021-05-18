Rockstar has announced that "expanded and enhanced" versions of Grand Theft Auto 5 and Grand Theft Auto: Online will be coming to the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 this November.

The studio made the announcement at the end of the latest weekly Grand Theft Auto: Online update post, and have confirmed the new versions will include "new features and more" as previously teased, although stopped short of confirming just what these enhancements will entail. They did, however, confirm that updates coming to GTA: Online this summer will include "special benefits for players to take advantage of" when they drop. In addition, with Grand Theft Auto III's 20th Anniversary (!) on the horizon, the studio is promising "even more fun surprises" to share that will tie-in with the event.

As previously noted, Grand Theft Auto Online will also be available standalone from the main game on both platforms, but will be available for free exclusively to PlayStation 5 owners for the first three months. Rockstar promises to reveal more information on the additions coming in the next-gen versions in due course.

Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online will officially land on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 on November 11, 2021.