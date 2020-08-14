Grand Theft Auto radio host Lazlow Jones has left Rockstar Games (via PC Gamer).

The prolific writer, producer, director, voice actor, and radio personality actually left the company in April 2020, according to his LinkedIn profile. No specific reason was supplied, and now, Jones is working on a number of projects within the entertainment industry. Among these are a Disney show and a Netflix show, as well as acting as a consultant for an unnamed video game studio.

Jones appeared in GTA 3, Vice City, San Andreas, GTA 4, 5, and Online, as the hypocritical, creepy, and whinging talk show host DJ Lazlow. The real Lazlow is the reason why the series has such a star-studded cast, like Reed Tucker, Big Wayne Oliver, Fred Armisen, Frank Chavez, Anthony Cumia, Patrice O’Neal, Bill Burr, Wil Wheaton, and Couzin Ed.

