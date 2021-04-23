The International Olympic Committe has announced it will be holding its first ever 'Olympic Virtual Series' next month featuring a number of virtual sports including Polyphony Digital's Gran Turismo.

As per the announcement, the event—the first ever officially Olympic-licensed event of its kind—will commence on May 13 through to June 23 and will be a five-event digital series that aims to "connect the physical sporting world with the virtual and simulation sports gaming community". Each event will differ in form and concept and will invite fans around the world to take part digitally from their home or training facility in the build up to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 this summer (which, in case you hadn't guessed were delayed to this year thanks to the global pandemic).

The five events, which are being undertaken in conjunction with several International Federations and gaming publishers including Polyphony Digital and Konami, are as follows:

World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) – eBaseball Powerful Pro Baseball 2020, Konami Digital Entertainment

Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) – Zwift, Zwift inc.

World Rowing - Open format

World Sailing - Virtual Regatta, Virtual Regatta SAS

Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) - Gran Turismo, Polyphony Digital

More details on how to watch and participate in the events will be announced very soon on the official Olympic Channel website. Meanwhile the next installment in the racing series—Gran Turismo 7—is currently scheduled to launch on PlayStation 5 in 2022.