Aggro Crab Games’ Going Under, a colourful and dystopian roguelike, is launching for PC and consoles in September.

“Overcome the CEOs of the dungeons based on dating sites, gig economy recruiters, and cryptocurrency to help boost your employer’s bottom line,” read the description provided by publisher Team17. When I played the demo, the jaunty tunes, irreverent story, and biting commentary on tech startups made a lasting impression. Plus, the weapons range from potted plants, thumbtacks, keyboards, spears, swords, and body pillows. The “dungeons” are all procedurally generated, too, so each run is a new challenge, with new skills to dish out serious damage.

Going Under comes to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC on September 24. Watch the release date trailer below.



