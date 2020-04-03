Going Under is an upcoming roguelike title from Aggro Crab Games and Team17, and it’s set in the “cursed ruins of failed tech startups.” (via PlayStation Blog).

I’m already sold. Jackie, our plucky protagonist, begins her first day of her unpaid internship in the “not-so-distant future city of Neo Cascadia.” It turns out that she’ll be battling monsters in procedurally generated dungeons—also known as tech startup basements—with only her wits and abandoned office paraphernalia. “Stab a demon with a thumbtack one moment, run over a goblin with a smart car the next—your options in combat are constantly changing,” said the developer.

Going Under is coming to PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch in September. Watch the new trailer below.



