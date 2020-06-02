Godfall, the fantastical RPG in development for the PlayStation 5 and PC, got a new teaser trailer revealing the Silvermane class (via WccfTech).

In the game, players must work together in three-player co-op missions to fight back against the apocalypse. The realms of Earth, Water, Air, Fire and Spirit will collapse without their involvement, ending life as the universe knows it. As a looter-slasher and an RPG, players will collect ancient armor sets called Valorplates, which are unique to one of three classes.

Today’s teaser trailer features the Silvermane, which represents the lion god of Godfall. Honestly, there’s not much more than that in this trailer, but it sure does look swish. It’s possible that the game would have featured in the next PlayStation 5 event, but it has now been rescheduled owing to the political turmoil around the world right now.

Godfall comes to the PlayStation 5 and PC in 2020. Watch the new trailer below.



