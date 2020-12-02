Epic Games has kicked off a brand new season in Fortnite Chapter Two following last night's ending of the Marvel-themed Nexus War event, and Season Five looks set to bring a whole new set of heroes to the battle royale shooter.

Entitled Zero Point, the new Season introduces the usual map changes but also a new bounty system, where NPCs on the island brought in by Agent Jones will offer quests and bounties. You'll also be able to challenge them to a duel for rewards such as gold bars that can be spent on cosmetics and more.

Naturally, a new season also means a new Battle Pass, and this time around outfits include the anime-inspired Leka, sentient-stack-of-pancakes Mancake and even The Mandalorian from the ongoing Star Wars Disney+ TV series, complete with little Baby Yoda AKA Grogu. This will, of course, also be available in the all-new Fortnite Crew subscription which also launches today.

You can check out a pair of trailers for the new season below, which kicks off today in Fortnite for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch and mobile.