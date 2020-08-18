Ghost of Tsushima Legends will not include microtransactions, and will be a totally free offering for the game.

Legends is intended to relay the stories and myths of Tsushima through an online multiplayer experience. Two to four players enter Story and Survival missions, taking on the role of the Samurai, Hunter, Ronin, or Assassin, who all have their own advantages and abilities in battle. The expansion will roll out for free later this year, but some players wanted to know how these heroes would unlock their new gear and outfits.

“There are no microtransactions in Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, and we have absolutely no plans to add them. All of the content is unlocked through play,” said Sucker Punch in a statement to IGN. A PlayStation Plus subscription is required to play the online expansion, but this is pretty straightforward for most online aspects of PlayStation titles. The studio has promised more information about Legends soon, including the “brutal” four-player Raid which arrives shortly after launch.

Ghost of Tsushima is out now for PlayStation 4.

