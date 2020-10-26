It was obvious Gears 5 would be getting next generation upgrades when the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X lands in a few weeks, but a surprise addition from developers The Coalition has been announced that means you'll also have the option to have Marcus Fenix portray Dave Bautista in Campaign mode.

Bautista —who's probably best known for his portrayal of Drax the Destroyer in Marvel's Avengers as well as being, you know, WWE Superstar Batista— previously appeared in the game as a playable skin for Marcus in multiplayer, but has now re-recorded all of John DiMaggio's lines in the game's campaign mode, so you'll be able to play the game with Bautista in his dream role as Fenix throughout.

It's not the only next generation upgrade coming to the game, with the studio revealing in an interview with IGN that the Xbox Series S/X version will also be getting two new difficulty modes in the form of Ironman and Inconceivable (with the former having a one-life-and-done twist) character skins for the rest of the gang of Kait, JD and Del, weapon skins, Mutators and new achievements as well as a New Game+ mode where you'll be able to play again while keeping Jack's upgrades and all the above additions, should you choose.

Naturally too, there's the expected bag of visual and performance upgrades from the new hardware, including faster loading times and the promise of 120fps in Versus mode while cinematics in campaign will now run at full 60FPS, having previously only capped out at 30 on the Xbox One.

The Coalition also revealed in a subsequent IGN interview that there'll be some more content coming in December to all owners of the game across Xbox One, PC and Xbox Series S/X in the form of new story DLC. Details given were light except the title is going to be 'Hivebusters' so the smart money is that it'll be following the characters from the game's Escape mode. Pricing and other details are expected to be revealed for the new DLC in the coming weeks.

In the meantime, check out the two videos for Gears 5's Xbox Series S/X enhanced content below which is set to launch for the game on Xbox Series S/X on November 10, and will be available to existing owners of the game for free via Smart Delivery.