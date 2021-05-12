Valve's co-founder and president Gabe Newell has set tongues wagging during a visit to a public school in New Zealand, after he was asked about the possibility of the company bringing more games to console.

As spotted by Gematsu and members of the Half Life subreddit, Newell was asked by one of the students during his visit "Will Steam be putting any games on consoles, or will it just stay on PC?" to which he responded coyly "You will... uh... get a better idea of that by the end of this year."

While he didn't specifically say which ones they might be, Valve hasn't released a game on console since 2011's excellent Portal 2. Of course, between then and now the company has mainly concentrated on Steam as a storefront, but has released a couple of games since then including the free-to-play DOTA 2, the ill-fated Artifact and, perhaps most notably, last year's very warmly recieved VR release of Half Life Alyx.

Though Newell's comments can't strictly be used as confirmation that the VR shooter itself is coming, it is worth noting PlayStation have a new VR headset on the way for PlayStation 5 next year. It could of course be something else entirely, and maybe Valve has a completely new non-VR game (perhaps also in the Half-Life universe?) up its sleeve for the near future? Hopefully, we won't have too much longer to speculate. Half-Life Alyx is currently available on PC.